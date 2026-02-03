Kazakhstan turns to AI in construction project reviews

According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, AI technologies will be used to automate the verification of the completeness of initial and permitting documentation submitted as part of the comprehensive non-departmental review of construction projects.

“The further development of the technology will focus on verifying the accuracy of cost estimates and ensuring that design solutions comply with regulatory standards,” the ministry noted.

It was also noted that the Unified Construction Portal—operating on a “one-stop-shop” principle and integrating services from sectoral and government systems used at all stages of construction—was launched in early 2026.

The portal also provides access to the following services:

pilot issuance of initial and permitting documentation for project development;

organization of engineering surveys and project design;

comprehensive non-departmental and urban planning reviews;

an open registry of projects and certification services;

accreditation and licensing of construction companies and specialists;

access to the geoportal and the shared-equity construction portal;

pilot commissioning and acceptance of completed facilities;

a state construction project bank module.

In addition, the portal features a BIM (Building Information Modeling) module—a digital tool that allows users to view building models along with all related information.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to install additional video cameras with artificial intelligence capabilities at military units nationwide.