Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan elevate media cooperation to strategic level

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan and the Council of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The signing fulfills another item of the comprehensive program for the development of the Declaration on strengthening friendship and multifaceted strategic partnership concluded during the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan in 2024.

The sides described the agreement as a historic milestone for the mass media of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The document lays the foundation for systematic coordination in developing a shared information space, including the exchange of expertise and production technologies, content distribution, the establishment of permanent representative offices, and broader broadcasting cooperation.

The agreement on the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan Media Council is the first of its kind in the history of media relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and reflects the high level of mutual trust between the two countries.

One of the first practical outcomes is expected to be the launch of Kazakhstan’s international television channels Silk Way and Silk Way Cinema in Turkmenistan in the near future.

Strengthening cooperation with media organizations and authorized media agencies across Central Asia is part of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex broader strategy to foster a unified regional information space.

The Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex is the country’s largest vertically integrated media company, covering the full cycle of content production and distribution across multiple platforms. The complex includes the Jibek Joly national television channel and its radio station, Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema, and Silk Way Prime international channel, Kazinform International News Agency, the Documentary Film Center, and the TRKLAB digital division.

The State Committee of Turkmenistan for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography serves as the country's central state media authority. It consists of eight television channels, four radio stations, several information portals, and the Turkmenfilm Studio.

As written before, President’s TV and Radio Complex and Al Jazeera expand educational projects in Kazakhstan’s media sector.