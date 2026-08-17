Kazakhstan, Türkiye ink mega air pact - flights nearly double

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh Transport Ministry, following the talks between the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Türkiye held on August 13-14, 2026, in Istanbul.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport, and the Turkish delegation was led by Dr. Kemal Yuksek, Director General of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

On August 14, 2026, the parties signed a new Memorandum of Understanding in the field of civil aviation, aimed at further strengthening cooperation and expanding air traffic between the two countries.

According to the agreements reached, the number of permitted flights on key routes (from Istanbul to Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, and from Ankara to Astana and Almaty) was increased from 76 to 138 per week for both countries’ airlines.

For tourist destinations (from Antalya and Bodrum to cities in Kazakhstan), the number of flights per week was increased from 44 to 86.

Thus, the total number of permitted flights on the above-mentioned routes has been increased from 120 to 224 per week.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

As for all remaining routes, both sides’ airlines are ready to operate up to 14 flights per week, creating conditions for expanding direct air service and developing regional connectivity.

The sides also agreed to operate up to 76 cargo flights per week for both sides, using the 5th freedom of the air to transport cargo to third countries.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

During the talks, the parties also agreed to intensify cooperation in a wide range of civil aviation areas, including state regulation of air transport, ensuring flight safety and aviation security, accident investigation, airport infrastructure development, and digitalization of the industry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that 2,000 video gamers were hired to serve as air traffic controllers in the U.S.