U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the agency has achieved 94% of its target for recruiting gamers whose skills can help ensure the safety of America’s airspace.

“We’re building the strongest, sharpest workforce in aviation history,” he wrote on Facebook.

The FAA launched the campaign in April, noting that only around 25% of air traffic controllers hold a traditional college degree. The initiative aims to attract talented young people pursuing alternative career paths, including those with experience in gaming.

Feedback from exit interviews with controllers supports this approach, with several citing gaming as having helped develop their ability to think quickly, maintain focus, and manage complex situations. Approximately 65% of Americans - more than 200 million people - regularly play video games.

“Safety is the FAA’s top priority, and that starts with hiring top talent and equipping them with world-class tools. We need the best people, the best training, and the best tools because we expect the best results,” saidFAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

Earlier, it was reported that China's domestically developed C919 large passenger aircraft has officially begun regular international commercial operations.