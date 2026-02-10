Kazakhstan, Türkiye discuss advancing strategic partnership

The issue was on agenda of a meeting between Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev and Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kapucu.

The parties focused on implementation of previously reached agreements aimed at comprehensive strengthening the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries, along with preparations for upcoming high‑level and top‑level visits, according to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The sides also reviewed organizational issues related to the 14th Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye Intergovernmental Economic Commission, underscoring the importance of expanding practical cooperation and advancing joint projects in trade, investment, and transport and logistics.

Reaffirming the high level of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, both parties expressed mutual interest in continuing close collaboration within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

During an official visit to Ankara, Minister Kosherbayev met the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. At the meeting, President Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation as part of an enhanced strategic partnership, emphasizing the importance of advancing comprehensive and multifaceted engagement between the two countries.