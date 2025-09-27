Kazakhstan, Türkiye agree on free transit of goods

The document provides for the abolition of permit requirements for transit shipments, allowing unrestricted transit until amendments are made to the intergovernmental agreement. Kazakhstani carriers will also gain access to loading and unloading operations at Turkish seaports.

In addition, both sides plan to digitalize permits for bilateral and transit transport by the yearend, replacing paper forms with electronic ones. Kazakhstan already applies a similar system with China and Uzbekistan.

Officials said the agreement underscores the two nations’ commitment to boosting cooperation and developing transit potential along the China–Europe route.

