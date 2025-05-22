Kazakh female boxers for first time sweep 12 gold medals at Asian U22 Boxing Championships
The Kazakh female boxing team set a historic record at the now-running ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka, grabbing gold in 12 weight categories, Kazinform News Agency reports.
For the first time ever all 12 boxers stormed into the women’s finals and grabbed gold medals in all weight categories.
The ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships draws the participation of 21 countries, including Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mongolia, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Tajikistan, the UAE and Vietnam.
The men’s finals are slated for May 22.
As written before, Kazakhstan's Federation Cup boxing tournament to return with $150,000 at stake.