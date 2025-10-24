Kazakhstan embarks on a path of renovation, President Tokayev

The President expressed gratitude to all public and political figures who have left a lasting mark on Kazakhstan’s history. He emphasized that their contributions will never be forgotten.

He highlighted Kazakhstan’s achievements over the past years. Kazakhstan established borders, statehood foundations and ensured security throughout the country. The country’s unity has strengthened; Kazakhstan overcame all hardships thanks to unity and accord. Today, the world witnesses the country’s growth and prosperity and shows Kazakhstan respect.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan learns from the past while moving forward on its chosen path.

The President said since 2019, Kazakhstan has embarked on a path of renewal.

Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded mining and agrarian industry reps the Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri title.