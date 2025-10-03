Kazakhstan transforms oil & gas sector into industrial tech cluster, says PM

According to him, Kazakhstan's future is directly linked to technological progress, and the country is already achieving tangible results.

In the petrochemical sector, Kazakhstan has commissioned a polypropylene plant with a 500,000-ton capacity. A 1.25-million-ton polyethylene project is underway; this will make Kazakhstan Central Asia’s largest polymer producer. Additionally, the country is progressing with projects to produce butadiene and carbamide.

"By 2030, six projects worth over $15 billion are planned to launch. This will increase petrochemical output and create tens of thousands of new jobs," the Prime Minister noted.

The nation's oil refining is also expanding as the Shymkent Oil Refinery increases its capacity to 12 million tons. Key projects are also underway in the gas processing industry, including KazGPP in Zhanaozen, the Kashagan gas processing complex, and the Tengiz gas separation complex. These facilities create the foundation for producing high-value-added products.

Additionally, the second line of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent gas pipeline will accelerate gasification of regions. This also creates new opportunities for developing industrial projects.

In partnership with international entities like Total Energies, Masdar, Energy China, and China Power, Kazakhstan is advancing renewable energy projects totaling over 4 GW.

"Alongside the 'green' agenda, we are developing traditional energy, including coal. We are launching the construction of three modern coal-fired thermal power plants (CHPs) with a total capacity of 1 GW," said Olzhas Bektenov.

Kazakhstan currently refines about 18 million tons of oil annually. According to the Concept, capacity is to rise to 39 million tons by 2040. Furthermore, refining yield is projected to reach 94%.

Finally, the Prime Minister emphasized that Kazakhstan remains committed to its OPEC+ obligations. The country is taking necessary measures to contribute to the stabilization of the global oil market.

