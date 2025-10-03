Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025: President stresses need for new global cooperation

"Congratulations to everyone on the 20th anniversary of the KAZENERGY Association and the launch of the Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025 Forum! This is a prestigious gathering where leading experts and qualified specialists discuss pressing issues in the energy industry," the President noted.

Tokayev stated that a new historical stage has begun, bringing fundamental changes to the energy sector.

"The global situation has become more complex due to the growth of global challenges, the intensification of the international crisis, and the disruption of existing logistics. In this difficult period, the search for new, effective forms of cooperation becomes a shared responsibility," emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State highlighted that the availability of energy resources directly drives the development of strategically important sectors. These include the economy, science, education, innovation, and advanced technologies.

"Therefore, Kazakhstan is implementing large-scale projects to strengthen the country's energy security and independence. International partners are making a significant contribution to these important initiatives," the President noted.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan prioritizes attracting investment and enhancing its energy sector's potential. To this end, the country is interested in strengthening ties with international organizations, including the UN, SCO, IAEA, and OPEC.

"I am confident that new ideas and initiatives will be proposed at the forum, paving the way for the development of the energy sector," the Head of State concluded in his address.

Earlier, at the XVI KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum, speakers highlighted the country’s unique position in the global uranium market, the importance of international cooperation, and the growing consensus that nuclear power is indispensable for the global energy transition