Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik finishes runner-up in Austrian Open final
04:18, 26 July 2026
Kazakhstan’s top men’s singles player Alexander Bublik was defeated in the final of the ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbühel, Austria, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
The world No. 11 and top seed faced France’s Quentin Halys, ranked 83rd in the ATP standings, in the title match.
The final lasted two sets, with Bublik losing 4-6, 6-7 (6-8). The players spent one hour and 34 minutes on court.
During the match, Bublik recorded six aces, committed one double fault, and was unable to convert any break-point opportunities.
As a result, the Kazakhstani tennis player was unable to defend his title from last year’s tournament in Austria.