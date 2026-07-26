Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik finishes runner-up in Austrian Open final

The world No. 11 and top seed faced France’s Quentin Halys, ranked 83rd in the ATP standings, in the title match.

The final lasted two sets, with Bublik losing 4-6, 6-7 (6-8). The players spent one hour and 34 minutes on court.

During the match, Bublik recorded six aces, committed one double fault, and was unable to convert any break-point opportunities.

As a result, the Kazakhstani tennis player was unable to defend his title from last year’s tournament in Austria.