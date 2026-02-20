Kazakhstan tops Central Asia in tourism growth to Azerbaijan

In the mentioned period, 181,637 foreign nationals visited Azerbaijan, which is 5% (8,984 people) more compared to 2025. Growth is observed among the tourists from Central Asia, primarily from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The number of arrivals Kazakhstan has reached 5,676 - 2.5% up than in 2025, which proves sustainable interest in Azerbaijan as a tourist and business destination. Meanwhile, tourist flow from Uzbekistan increased to 5,130 people.

Among other key countries showing growth are Russia - 42,342 visitors, Turkiye - 36,536, and Iran - 15,399. 9,070 visitors arrived from India, while Saudi Arabia accounted for 8,976, which is 44.9% more compared to the last year. Top-10 markets also include Georgia (8,734), Pakistan (6,758), and Israel (4,972).

Starting in 2026, Azerbaijan plans to intensify the use of both digital and traditional promotion channels, to boost travel, raise awareness of the country, and strengthen its position in the international tourism market.

