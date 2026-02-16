EU explores easing visa regime for Kyrgyz citizens

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of Jogorku Kenesh Zhyldyz Taalaibek kyzy and members of parliament (MP) Saltanat Amanova, Mahabat Mavlyanova, Altynbek Kylychbaev, and Ismanali Joroev.

The delegation of the European Parliament was headed by Giuzi Principe and included deputies Sven Simon, Thierry Mariani, and Christian Vigenin.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, trade and economic relations, investment climate, regional policy, education, and humanitarian relations were discussed.

Speaking at the event, MP Saltanat Amanova noted that interparliamentary cooperation is an important mechanism for strengthening trust between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union: "We are interested in further developing this dialogue," she said.

MP Altynbek Kylychbaev also said that Kyrgyzstan is actively developing political dialogue and trade and economic cooperation with the European Union.

The issue of visa facilitation was also in the spotlight. For example, Giuzi Principe said: "The issue of visa facilitation remains relevant today. This issue is being considered by the European Union."

As a result, the parties confirmed their readiness to further activate the interparliamentary dialogue and deepen bilateral cooperation.

