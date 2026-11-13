Kazakhstan tops Central Asia in latest passport ranking

Kazakh passport holders can visit 77 destinations without applying for a visa in advance.

Kyrgyzstan ranks second in Central Asia, with access to 59 destinations, followed by Uzbekistan with 57, Tajikistan with 52, and Turkmenistan with 44.

Singapore remains at the top of the global ranking, with its passport holders able to visit 193 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance.

The Henley Passport Index covers visa-free travel as well as destinations offering visas on arrival or electronic travel authorizations. Travelers are advised to check the latest entry requirements before planning their trips.

Meanwhile, government data shows that Kazakhstan issued over 2.3 million passports and national ID cards between January and October 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had ranked fourth among the ten member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in a passport mobility ranking published by Passport Reports.