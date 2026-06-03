Kazakhstan tops Central Asia in ChatGPT use, OpenAI says

The findings were discussed at a meeting between OpenAI representatives and Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Zhaslan Madiyev. The talks focused on expanding cooperation in AI, launching joint educational initiatives, introducing ChatGPT Edu tools, and developing practical AI skills among students, educators, and professionals.

According to OpenAI's analysis, Kazakhstan ranks among the countries with a high level of AI adoption. The country performs considerably better than its regional peers in the use of the consumer version of ChatGPT on a per capita basis. The data suggests that Kazakhstan's population is well prepared to integrate advanced AI technologies into everyday activities.

Madiyev noted that citizens increasingly use AI for learning, work-related tasks, information searches, and content creation, creating a strong foundation for broader implementation of AI in education, business, and public administration.

OpenAI's Head of International Education, Valerie Focke, said Kazakhstan is already among the countries actively adopting AI. She highlighted the high level of ChatGPT usage, strong engagement among young people, and a relatively balanced distribution of AI use between men and women.

According to Focke, the next stage is ensuring that people gain greater practical benefits from the technology through educational programs, teacher training, local implementation efforts, and ongoing assessment of results.

The data presented by OpenAI shows that Kazakhstanis most commonly use AI tools for practical guidance, writing and editing texts, and information searches. More than 42% of interactions are information-seeking questions, while around 32% are task-oriented requests and 26% relate to self-expression.

Young people are driving AI adoption in the country. Users aged 18 to 24 account for 36.2% of all messages, while those aged 25 to 34 generate 35.8%. Together, people between 18 and 34 years old are responsible for 72% of all requests. Younger users tend to rely on AI for text and multimedia creation, while those in the 25 to 34 age group more frequently seek technical assistance.

The analysis also found that usage is almost evenly split between users with names typically associated with men and women.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan entered global top 10 fastest-rising tech ecosystems.