Kazakhstan enters global top 10 fastest-rising tech ecosystems

The country was assessed under the Rising Stars category, which highlights ecosystems demonstrating strong growth in enterprise value and unicorn creation while taking local economic conditions into account.

According to the index, the category identifies emerging innovation centers that are expanding at a remarkable pace and are increasingly viewed as the next generation of global technology leaders.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said the recognition of Kazakhstan’s ecosystem at such a high level confirms that the country’s technology sector is becoming a fully-fledged player on the global stage. According to him, Kazakhstan is not only demonstrating quantitative growth but is also creating the conditions needed to scale technology projects, making the market transparent and attractive to major international investors.

The report also highlighted the performance of Kazakhstan's two largest innovation centers. Almaty ranked 9th globally, while Astana placed 45th in the world among technology ecosystems assessed by the platform.

The results are reflected in several key indicators. Over the past 5 years, residents of Astana Hub have generated a combined $4.9 billion in revenue and attracted more than $910 million in investments. Startup acceleration and incubation programs have also helped local technology companies scale their operations, establish partnerships, and expand into international markets.

“At Astana Hub, we are committed to strengthening Kazakhstanʼs business environment for tech entrepreneurship by developing an ecosystem that supports technology companies at every stage of growth, with a growing focus on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies,” said CEO of Astana Hub Magzhan Madiyev.

Dealroom's index covers 325 cities across 77 countries and is based exclusively on measurable indicators, including venture capital investment, company valuations, and patent activity. The methodology excludes subjective assessments and relies on quantitative data widely recognized within the venture capital and startup industry.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on how Kazakhstan plans to become an AI powerhouse.