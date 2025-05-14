Kazakhstan ranked 70th in global Quality of Life Index

The 2025 Human Progress Index (HPI) ranks countries based on a broad set of indicators, including quality of life, life expectancy, education, per capita income, political stability, and opportunities for development.

The analysis is based on three main categories—stability, satisfaction, and balance—with each evaluated on a 100-point scale.

Switzerland tops the global rankings, followed by Norway and Iceland. The Top-10 countries also include Hong Kong, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Singapore, and Australia.

Kazakhstan earned a score of 79.32, placing it in the “very high quality of life” category. It also ranked as the top country in the Central Asian region.

As reported earlier, the top five tourist destinations in Kazakhstan for 2024 have been revealed.