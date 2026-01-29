Kazakhstan to warm gradually as anticyclone takes hold

Only the western, southern, and southeastern regions will be affected by atmospheric fronts. Therefore, rain and snowfall, low drifting snow, and black ice are expected.

In the mountainous areas of the Turkistan region, heavy precipitation is predicted on January 31.

Besides, patchy fog and strong winds are also forecast across Kazakhstan.

As for air temperatures, a gradual warming trend is expected nationwide. By January 31, the west, south, and southeast will see highs of -5°C...+5°C (23°F...41°F). In the meantime, the northwestern, northern, eastern, and central regions will remain colder, with temperatures ranging from -2°C to -10°C (23°F down to 14°F).

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a southern cyclone was to sweep across Kazakhstan, bringing snow and blizzards.