    Southern cyclone sweeps across Kazakhstan, bringing snow and blizzards

    00:12, 28 January 2026

    The southern cyclone, along with its atmospheric fronts, is expected to impact nearly the entire territory of Kazakhstan, bringing snow and blizzards, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Southern cyclone sweeps across Kazakhstan, bringing snow and blizzards
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    Rain mixed with snow is forecast in the southern and southeastern regions.

    Western regions will see no precipitation.

    Strong wind and fog are expected across the country, while icy road conditions are likely in the southwestern, southern and southeastern regions.

    Severe frost is predicted overnight in Mangystau region's northeast.  

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
