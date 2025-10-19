Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at 2025 World Taekwondo Championships

It will bring together 991 athletes from 179 countries to compete in 18 weight divisions.

China will be hosting the event for the second time, having previously held it in Beijing in 2007.

16 taekwondo fighters of Kazakhstan will defend the country’s colors at the championships.

Kazakhstan last won a medal at the 2019 World Championships, when Kairat Sarymsakov earned bronze in the −74 kg category. He also grabbed bronze in 2017, making him one of the country’s most decorated taekwondo athletes.

Recently, Team Kazakhstan earned two medals at the G-1 Montenegro Podgorica Open 2025 held in Montenegro.