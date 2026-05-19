Kazakhstan to update its air navigation infrastructure over next five years

He announced that transit flights continue to grow steadily, over the past five years, it has increased fourfold.

He emphasized transit operations account for the main share of revenues from air navigation services.

In 2025, Kazakhstan signed a contract with the leading U.S. corporation LEIDOS to modernize the air traffic management system.

The modernization program will fully update infrastructure within five years, improving the efficiency of Kazakhstan’s air corridors.

Earlier, Kazakhstan showcased its transport potential at USA–Eurasia Transportation Forum.