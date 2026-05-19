Kazakhstan showcases its transport potential at USA–Eurasia Transportation Forum
The USA–Eurasia Transportation Forum was held at the Port of Long Beach, bringing together officials, port authorities, and business leaders from the United States and Eurasia to discuss trade, infrastructure, and logistics cooperation, Qazinform News Agency cites the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States of America.
The event is organized by the Consulates General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia in California, with the support of the Port of Long Beach administration.
The Kazakh delegation, led by Consul General Nazira Nurbayeva, included representatives from the Ministry of Transport, Kuryk Port LLP, and Honorary Consul Hugh Holman.
Among the key projects presented were the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the expansion of Aktau and Kuryk ports as Caspian hubs and the integration of Kazakhstan’s infrastructure into global supply chains.
U.S. and Eurasian participants expressed strong interest in cooperation on port infrastructure, digital logistics, and multimodal corridors.
The forum confirmed the American business community’s readiness to pursue practical partnerships with Kazakhstan and the wider Eurasian region in port infrastructure, logistics digitalization, and the development of multimodal transport corridors.
To note, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan also set to expand transport cooperation.