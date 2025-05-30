Kazakhstan to unveil Cultural Center in Beijing in 2025

He added opening of the center is a part of high-level agreements achieved between Kazakhstan and China.

The Vice Minister said China is a reliable friend, ally and strategic partner of Kazakhstan. The centuries-long friendship, common spiritual values and strong traditions of cooperation unite the two countries.

An initiative of the Heads of State on establishing cultural centers in the capitals of the two nations gave an additional impetus to bilateral cooperation. This year, the Cultural Centre of the Republic of Kazakhstan will open its doors in Beijing, China.

Kazakhstan also expressed readiness to contribute to unveiling the Chinese Cultural Centre in Astana.

He also outlined growing cooperation in the sphere of mass media. Kazakhstani TV channels collaborate with Chinese, including Xinhua, the leading news agency, and The People's Daily.

“We are ready to expand partnership, are always open for dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation,” he added.

Earlier, the Head of State congratulated the participants of the Central Asia–China Media Forum in Astana.