Kazakhstan to transform social sector through digitalization

Aida Balayeva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information, chaired an expanded board meeting of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

The attendees included Minister of Labor and Social Protection Askarbek Yertayev, Members of Parliament, and representatives from government agencies and social partner organizations.

Aida Balayeva emphasized that the President places a special priority on the social sector. She noted that citizen well-being and sustainable development are core principles embedded in the draft new Constitution.

The labor market was one of the key issues discussed. By the end of 2025, the number of quality employment positions in Kazakhstan reached 2.9 million. In 2026, the government intends to secure employment for over half a million people through the regional employment maps.

"Given the ongoing digitalization, it is essential to introduce communication tools that are convenient and clear," stated Aida Balayeva.

She also ordered the development of a standardized employment contract to formalize basic guarantees and the rights and obligations of both employees and employers.

A major priority remains the social protection of persons with disabilities. Particular attention will be directed toward employment opportunities, the provision of technical rehabilitation equipment, infrastructure accessibility, and the development and socialization of children with disabilities.

In addition, authorities plan to integrate the Healthcare and Labor Ministries' databases to streamline and bring transparency to disability assignment.

Aida Balayeva also noted that, as part of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, the ministry will launch a large-scale technological transformation of the social and labor sectors.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Askarbek Yertayev concluded the meeting by reviewing the department’s performance in 2025 and outlining the strategic objectives for 2026.

As Qazinform reported in August 2025, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need to enhance cooperation with authorities and NGOs in addressing problems of persons with disabilities.