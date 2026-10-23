Kazakhstan approves 2026-29 plan to develop unmanned systems

The relevant government resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on October 13, 2026.

The plan aims to establish the legal framework, infrastructure and incentives needed to advance unmanned technologies across Kazakhstan, improve economic efficiency and strengthen the country’s export potential.

Under the plan, Kazakhstan intends to launch a unified digital platform for unmanned systems and introduce an Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) system. It also provides for the establishment of at least two research and development (R&D) centers.

Workforce development is another key priority. The plan calls for training at least 1,000 specialists, including drone operators, design engineers, embedded software developers, UTM specialists, cybersecurity professionals and maintenance technicians.

Kazakhstan also plans to expand domestic production capabilities by developing the assembly, testing and servicing of unmanned systems. Additional measures will focus on manufacturing critical components, secure software and artificial intelligence models locally.

Unmanned technologies are expected to be introduced across agriculture, transportation and logistics, public services and industry.

The plan also seeks to establish a sustainable domestic market involving government agencies, businesses, universities, national companies and the Astana Hub autonomous cluster fund.

Implementation will be overseen by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. The responsible authorities will be required to report regularly on the progress of planned activities and the achievement of established targets.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the NVIDIA CEO hailed Kazakhstan’s ambitious push to build an AI economy.