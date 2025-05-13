Kazakhstan to take on U.S. in BJK Cup quarter-finals
08:13, 13 May 2025
Kazakhstan is to take on the U.S. in the quarter-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals set to take place in Shenzhen, China, in September, as the draw was announced on Monday, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Kazakhstan will face the U.S. in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup quarter-finals, and could play against either Japan or Great Britain in the semis.
Ukraine will also take on Spain, while Italy will face China in another quarter-final matches at the women's team tennis event.
This year’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held on September 16-21 in Shenzhen, China.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s women tennis team had skyrocketed in the Billie Jean King Cup world ranking.