Kazakhstan to take on U.S. in BJK Cup quarter-finals

Kazakhstan will face the U.S. in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup quarter-finals, and could play against either Japan or Great Britain in the semis.

Ukraine will also take on Spain, while Italy will face China in another quarter-final matches at the women's team tennis event.

This year’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be held on September 16-21 in Shenzhen, China.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s women tennis team had skyrocketed in the Billie Jean King Cup world ranking.