Kazakhstan to tailor tourism products using common visitor data

He noted that understanding the characteristics and behaviors of foreign guests is crucial for the strategic development of the tourism sector.

"In this matter, we use data from the e-Qonaq system. A breakdown of international tourist demographics reveals that the 30–49 age group dominates, representing the most active and high-spending travelers. Male visitors make up the majority at 71%. The top source markets include Russia, Uzbekistan, China, India, Germany, South Korea, and the Arab nations," he told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

As Nurbol Baizhanov emphasized, the information obtained allows for more precise marketing strategies and the adaptation of tourism products to better suit target audiences with high demand.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the tourism flow in Kazakhstan is projected to hit 5 million by 2029.