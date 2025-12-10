EN
    Kazakhstan to suspend creation of new info systems by government agencies outside QazTech platform

    15:40, 10 December 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday issued an order regarding some digitalization matters in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.   

    Kazakhstan to suspend creation of new information systems outside QazTech platform
    Photo credit: primeminister.kz

    The order introduces a moratorium on creation of new information systems by government agencies and quasi-sector subjects outside the QazTech information-communication platform of e-government starting January 1, 2026.

    In case the creation of information system on the QazTech platform faces technical faults, the Government must ensure every individual case is submitted for review by the President’s Commission on digitalization implementation, reads the order.

    Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan bets big on the QazTech platform, supercomputer to boost AI adoption. 

    President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Akorda Presidential Residence IT technologies
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
