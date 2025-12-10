Kazakhstan to suspend creation of new info systems by government agencies outside QazTech platform

The order introduces a moratorium on creation of new information systems by government agencies and quasi-sector subjects outside the QazTech information-communication platform of e-government starting January 1, 2026.

In case the creation of information system on the QazTech platform faces technical faults, the Government must ensure every individual case is submitted for review by the President’s Commission on digitalization implementation, reads the order.

