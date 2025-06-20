Kazakhstan to supply 997mln cubic meters of water into North Aral Sea

The Shardara reservoir has so far accumulated 2 billion 700 million cubic meters of water, with 150-200 cubic meters of water being supplied via the Syrdarya River every second. The North Aral Sea receives 15 cubic meters of water every second. Under the plan, 997 million cubic meters of water are to be supplied into the North Aral Sea during the irrigation period, said Nurzhigitov.

The Kazakh minister added that the work is underway to direct water from the Shardara reservoir into the Aidar-Arnasay lake system in Uzbekistan.

Since this January, 1 billion 800 million cubic meters of water have been sent into Arnasay, said Nurzhigitov.

As reported previously, Uzbekistan is to provide an additional 1.5bn cubic meters of irrigation water to Kazakhstan in the next three months.