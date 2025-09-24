Kazakhstan ratifies establishment of Financial Risk Assessment International Center

Deputy chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhenis Yelemessov presented the draft law. The agreement was signed on October 13, 2023. It provides for the ratification and establishment of the Risk Assessment International Center.

The Risk Assessment International Center is an international system for fostering cooperation between the CIS financial intelligence units. The center is supposed to explore methods and trends used by criminals, including new technologies. It is expected to help countries analyze transboundary threats, share statistics, develop recommendations for risk reduction, and harmonize approaches up to the Financial Action Task Force international standards.