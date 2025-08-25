Kazakhstan to spend KZT 6.8 trillion on utility network repairs

This was announced by Timur Kosymbayev, chairman of the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies of the Ministry of National Economy, during a briefing at the Central Communications Service, where he reported on the implementation of the national project to modernize the energy and utility sectors.

He noted that the modernization program will help sharply reduce accidents and raise the country’s engineering infrastructure to modern technological standards.

He also provided data on the number of natural monopoly entities operating in the critical wear zone.

“In the heat supply sector, 22 monopolies in 11 regions—about one-third of all entities—operate with heating networks worn down by more than 65%. The largest number is in East Kazakhstan region with four entities, followed by Akmola, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions with three each,” he said.

A similar situation exists in the power sector. Of 46 entities, 18 have electrical networks with more than 70% wear and are located across 11 regions. The largest number is in Kostanay region, with five natural monopoly entities.

Nearly half of the entities involved in the national project for water supply and wastewater are operating with networks more than 70% worn. In water supply alone, 23 entities across 13 regions are in the risk zone, with the highest numbers in Akmola and Karaganda regions, two each.

“In the wastewater sector, 24 entities across 12 regions are in the risk zone, including five in Karaganda region and three each in Akmola and Kostanay regions,” he added.

The chairman of the committee noted that utility networks naturally deteriorate by about 2–3% each year, equivalent to 4–5 thousand kilometers.

“At the same time, the existing infrastructure has been in operation for more than 50 years. To effectively address wear and tear, it is necessary to significantly expand the scope of network repairs,” Kosymbayev emphasized.

