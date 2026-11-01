Kazakhstan to spend KZT 300 million to restore Semey Ormany forest

A total of KZT 300 million has been allocated for growing and planting three million pine seedlings.

The program will run through 2027 and cover 762 hectares, including areas affected by previous forest fires.

“The project aims to comprehensively restore forest ecosystems damaged by major wildfires. In addition to planting three million pine seedlings, it includes modernizing forest planting equipment, repairing greenhouse facilities at tree nurseries, and installing two modular forest fire stations to protect the forest from fires,” the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said.

The autumn planting campaign has already begun across seven branches of the reserve. A total of 238 foresters and more than 40 units of specialized equipment have been deployed for the work.

Earlier, it was reported that since the beginning of 2026, more than 1 million trees have been planted countrywide, and over 200 ecological events have been held with the participation of 4 million people.