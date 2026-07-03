Taza Qazaqstan: Kazakhstan plants over 1 million trees since January

Those present reviewed the progress of the implementation of the President’s Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) initiative.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that environmental protection and careful use of natural resources are enshrined in Kazakhstan’s new Constitution as a duty of every citizen. He noted that the initiative has evolved into a nationwide movement involving the public, volunteers, and businesses, aiming to make environmental responsibility a daily norm.

According to the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, since the beginning of 2026, more than 1 million trees have been planted countrywide, over 200 ecological events have been held with the participation of 4 million people, including 510,000 volunteers as part of the Taza Qazaqstan campaign. Besides, 76,000 hectares were cleaned, 413,000 tons of waste were collected, and 115,700 tons were sent for recycling.

For the past three years since the start of the Taza Qazaqstan initiative, 5.6 million trees have been planted in settlements, and over 1 billion seedlings in the state forest fund.

Ulytau region governor Dstan Ryspekov reported 900 hectares were cleaned, 3,500 tons of waste were removed, and 19,000 trees were planted since the start of the year. He announced the region plans to launch a paper and rubber recycling plant by 2027.

According to governor of Turkistan region Nuralkhan Kushetov, 332,000 trees were planted in the region. Over 3,000 eco-actions held there brought together 355,000 participants. As a result, 380 tons of waste were removed.

East Kazakhstan governor Nurymbet Saktaganov said 22,000 tons of waste were removed as part of the environmental campaign. Large eco-parks, including Taza Qazaqstan in Ust-Kamenogorsk, are being created in the region. Ecological campaigns drew the participation of 330,000 people and 19,000 volunteers.

The PM emphasized the Taza Qazaqstan ecological culture development concept turned into a consistent state policy on building an environmental culture, raising people’s environmental responsibility and people’s living standards.

Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev reported 30.7% of municipal waste was sorted in 2025; target is 40% by 2030, and 95% of illegal dumps were eliminated.

He noted 68 recycling projects worth 374 billion tenge were approved, of which 12 were already commissioned.

The Minister added 94 companies joined the Ecoqoldau program, recycling 115,000 tons of paper, glass, tires, and plastics.

He emphasized 300 major enterprises were audited; 113 billion tenge was invested in energy-saving measures. As a result energy intensity of the economy reduced by 5% in 2024.

The Prime Minister reminded the Head of State set the task to reduce energy consumption and intensity by 15% by 2029. He assigned the akimats of Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions as well as Astana to approve the corresponding roadmaps within a week.

Earlier, the Kazakh PM ordered to revamp national park infrastructure and ecotourism under Taza Qazaqstan initiative.