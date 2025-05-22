Kazakhstan to spend KZT 200 bln to develop 154 agro-industrial projects

This year, Kazakhstan will allocate 200 billion tenge for the development of 154 projects. Design specifications and estimates for 82 projects were already developed. Several large projects are being implemented countrywide, Vice Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhekhanuly told the central communications service.

In particular, a corn deep processing plant worth 35 billion tenge with a capacity of 150,000 tons a year will be launched in Turkistan region.

ALTAI MAI will commission a 26.4 billion tenge butter dairy to produce 169,000 tons of vegetable oil a year.

Alel Agro JSC plans to develop a poultry farm worth 13.8 billion tenge with a capacity of 25,000 tons a year in Zhambyl region.

In addition, ATYRAU CHICKEN will launch a broiler plant with a capacity of 5,000 tons a year in Atyrau region. The cost of the project is 9.9 billion tenge.

KazFeltec LLP is expected to put into service a primary processing plant up to 5 billion tenge with a capacity of 2,500 tons of raw materials for the production of unwoven textile.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan has adopted a road map for the implementation of investment projects in the agro-industrial sector for 2025-2027.