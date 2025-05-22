Kazakhstan to boost agro-industrial sector development with record 118% increase in investment

“In January-April 2025, fixed investments in agro-industrial complex reached 213 billion tenge which is 118% more than in the same period in 2024 (180.6 billion tenge),” Kenzhekhanuly said.

Of this amount, 164.2 billion tenge was spent on agriculture and fishery and 48.7 billion was directed to the production of food stuffs.

According to data from the National Bank, $26.1 million of foreign direct investment was attracted to Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector, fishery and forestry industries.

As per the road map, the government plans to implement 677 projects worth a total of 3.3 trillion tenge, including 282 projects worth 611.2 billion tenge in 2025, 267 projects worth 1.1 trillion tenge in 2026, and 128 projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge in 2027, the vice minister said.

A lion’s share of investments will be spent on implementation of processing projects – some 1 478 billion tenge. 216 billion tenge is envisaged for irrigation projects, and more than 194.6 billion tenge will be spent on livestock breeding.

