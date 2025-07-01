EN
    Kazakhstan to spend extra 161 bln tenge on water supply modernization

    12:16, 1 July 2025

    The Kazakh Government will allocate 124 billion tenge from the republican budget for the construction and reconstruction of water supply systems, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said today during the Government meeting in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    water facilities
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    An extra 161 billion tenge will be allotted from the special state fund to complete the works begun in two tranches.

    He assigned the concerned bodies and akimats to strictly monitor the progress of works and complete by the year-end.

    As earlier reported, 53 Kazakh villages to be piped to centralized water supply systems.

