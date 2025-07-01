53 Kazakh villages to be piped to centralized water supply systems

The projects are underway, particularly, in Akmola, Atyrau, Almaty, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkistan, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions.

Over 2,600 km of water supply lines will be built to improve water services in 468 rural settlements with a population of nearly 1.3 million. 53 rural settlements will be piped to a centralized water supply.

He said some 250 km of water supply lines (248.9 km) were laid over the past five months. 10 projects will be put on stream in six regions of Kazakhstan by the year-end to upgrade water supply systems in 150 rural settlements with a population of 500,000. Of which four villages with a population of 1,542 will be for the first time piped to centralized water supply networks.

Besides, 102 km of water supply lines will be repaired in Akmola, Turkistan and North Kazakhstan regions to improve water services in 202 rural settlements with a population of 335,000.

Earlier, Kazakh Industry and Construction Minister Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev said 10 regions of Kazakhstan are fully provided with access to water supply sources.