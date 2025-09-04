Kazakhstan to spend above 60 bln tenge for 1st launch from Baiterek space complex

Senator Bibigul Zheksenbai said the document aims to specify the timeframe for the implementation of the state project, as well as to solve tax and organizational issues.

The protocol provides for the following amendments:

The start of summer tests is postponed from 2023 to 2025;

Three guaranteed launches a year will be carried out from 2028 to 2039 instead of two;

A zero rate of value-added tax is introduced for non-residents;

The period of validity of tax benefits on corporate income tax for Baiterek JSC is extended from 2028 for 15 years after the commissioning of the new complex.

The said tax preferences are supposed to raise investment attractiveness and not to lay an extra burden on the budget.

The total cost of the project is 90.8 billion tenge, of which 60.8 billion tenge is planned for 2025. The first launch is scheduled for December 2025.

The Baiterek project is the first and only full-fledged joint initiative at Baikonur since Kazakhstan gained its independence. It will help preserve the cosmodrome infrastructure, increase the country's human resources potential and ensure a full cycle of space industry development - from the creation of devices to their launch, the deputy said.

Today, Kazakhstan operates five spacecraft, with five more under development, two of which are designed for export under international agreements.

Once commissioned, the complex will reveal an opportunity to build an efficient commercial system for assembly and launch of spacecraft.

As stated previously, Russia's Bion-M No2 biosatellite launched from Baikonur to deliver mice, flies and mushrooms to space.