Kazakhstan to spend 5.4 trillion tenge to raise quality of life in rural areas

In line with the President’s task, the projects to provide 100% of the population with drinking water will be completed this year. 147 billion tenge have been allocated from the republican budget for these purposes. Additionally, over 160 billion tenge were allotted from the special state reserve.

Projects across 17 cities and 463 villages will be completed by the end of the year.

He said 25,000 rural business support projects will be funded as part of the Auyl amanaty project to help generate 30,000 jobs.

Next year, 5.4 trillion tenge will be spent to support regions.

The key instrument for improving the quality of life in the regions is not direct financing, but mechanisms of state support through development institutions.

As written before, ahead of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s annual state-of-the-nation address, an expanded meeting of the AMANAT party faction was held with the participation of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and government officials.