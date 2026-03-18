Kazakhstan to spend 48.7 billion tenge on flood control measures
Kazakhstan is set to increase spending on flood control measures up to 48.7 billion tenge in 2026, Qazinform News Agency quotes Serik Dzhunisbekov, Chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations Prevention of the Ministry of Emergencies, as saying at a briefing today.
According to him, last year this sum amounted to 35.9 billion tenge.
“We are consolidating information nationwide, drawing from local executive bodies and other authorized state agencies. Based on the data provided - including plans for engineering works and socio-economic development - expenditures in 2025 amounted to 35 billion 992 million tenge. This year, the figure has already reached 48 billion 732 million tenge,” he said.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that 30 settlements are at risk of flooding in Kazakhstan.