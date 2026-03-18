30 settlements at risk of flooding in Kazakhstan

According to the forecast, the main resources during the spring flood season will be concentrated in regions considered to be at higher risk

“At present, these information systems have modeled a possible threat for 30 settlements in the Akmola, Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions, and the Abai region,” said Dzhunisbekov.

To promptly respond to possible flooding situation, the Ministry of Emergencies has approved an action plan to protect the population and territories.

As per the plan, a civil protection force group, including more than 39,000 people has been formed. Along with this, about 12,000 units of equipment, over 4,000 pumping devices, and 700 floating vessels will be deployed.

Additionally, there are 930 people, 113 units of equipment, 99 pumping devices, and 35 floating vessels in reserve.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Big Almaty Canal reservoirs are ready for flood season.