Kazakhstan to spend 129.4 bln tenge to repair heating networks

Of which 104.2 billion tenge are public funds, he explained.

The Minister stressed 66% of the plan has been fulfilled so far.

Yerlan Akkenzhenov said that to take immediate measures this year, the Government allocated 47.6 billion tenge from the reserves for the construction, reconstruction and capital repairs of heat sources and heating networks. Of which 20 billion tenge was allotted for the construction of heat sources, 8.7 billion tenge for the overhaul and reconstruction of heat sources, 5.5 billion tenge for the repair of heating networks, and 13.4 billion tenge for the budgetary investment projects on heating networks.

As written before, at today's meeting of the Government, Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin presented a forecast of budgetary parameters for 2026-2028 based on the macroeconomic forecast.