Kazakhstan secures hosting rights for ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships 2029

The International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) has officially announced Kazakhstan as the host nation of the ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships 2029 during its Congress in Italy, which is, currently, hosting the ITF Taekwondo World Championships 2025.

In the final round of bidding to host the ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships 2029, Kazakhstan secured 43 votes against Kyrgyzstan’s 26 votes.

It is also noted that at the ITF Taekwondo World Championships 2025, Kazakhstan’s national team will compete in all age categories (14-15, 16-17, 18-34, and 35-55 years), as well as in all disciplines.

