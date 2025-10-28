Kazakhstan to set up unified fuel and energy complex management system

The EnergyTech platform is to set to integrate all sectors of the fuel and energy complex based on a unified platform solution in accordance with the unified standards of QazTech, said the minister during today’s government meeting.

The new system will enable end-to-end management in 10 key sectors of the fuel and energy complex – from energy, subsoil use and processing to coal industry, added Akkenzhenov.

The minister said seven digital services have been operational this year, including two in the energy sector: a monitoring system for autumn-winter preparation and navigation; maximum tariff approval system.

As reported previously, China Energy is to invest 1 billion US dollars in building solar and wind power plants in Kazakhstan.