    Kazakhstan to set up unified fuel and energy complex management system

    10:12, 28 October 2025

    Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said on Tuesday work is ongoing to set up the sector-specific platform ‘Unified state system of management of the fuel and energy complex’ – EnergyTech - for 2026/27, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan to set up unified fuel and energy complex management system
    Photo credit: Kazakh Government

    The EnergyTech platform is to set to integrate all sectors of the fuel and energy complex based on a unified platform solution in accordance with the unified standards of QazTech, said the minister during today’s government meeting.

    The new system will enable end-to-end management in 10 key sectors of the fuel and energy complex – from energy, subsoil use and processing to coal industry, added Akkenzhenov.

    The minister said seven digital services have been operational this year, including two in the energy sector: a monitoring system for autumn-winter preparation and navigation; maximum tariff approval system.

    As reported previously, China Energy is to invest 1 billion US dollars in building solar and wind power plants in Kazakhstan. 

