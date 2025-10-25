China Energy to invest $1bn in building solar and wind power plants in Kazakhstan

The total amount of investment from the Chinese company is expected to exceed $1 billion, the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

The projects include the construction of a 300 MW solar power plant in the Turkistan region and a 500 MW wind power plant in Karaganda region.

The initiatives are implemented under the Intergovernmental Agreement on Renewable Energy signed during the COP-29 climate conference.

The meeting also addressed a joint project with Kazakhtelecom aimed at building a data processing center (DPC), which will be powered from the renewable energy sources. This initiative focuses on two strategic national priorities - green energy and digital infrastructure development.

“Partnership with China Energy is an example of successful investment cooperation that brings not only capital but also advanced technologies to Kazakhstan. The projects in Turkistan and Karaganda regions are our shared, substantial contribution to achieving carbon neutrality. We also see huge potential for expanding cooperation in energy storage and smart grids development,” Minister Akkenzhenov emphasized.

Both parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening strategic partnership and opening new avenues for collaboration in energy, digitalization, and innovation.

