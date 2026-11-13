Kazakhstan to set up specialized cattle embryology laboratory with U.S. technology

The initiative was discussed during meetings between Kazakh Deputy Minister of Agriculture Amangali Berdalin and representatives of the agricultural departments of the U.S. states of Idaho and Montana, as well as American agribusiness companies. The discussions took place as part of the vice minister’s working visit to the United States.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

During the meetings, Berdalin emphasized that Kazakhstan, which ranks fifth globally in terms of pastureland area with approximately 180 million hectares, has significant potential to expand its production of beef, lamb and dairy products.

This year, under the instructions of the Head of State, Kazakhstan approved and began implementing a Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030. The plan provides for systematic measures to improve livestock genetics, strengthen the feed supply, expand financing, introduce modern technologies and develop agricultural processing

As part of the plan, the sides discussed technological cooperation in livestock reproduction.

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture and U.S.-based company Trans Ova Genetics, LC.

The agreement envisages the establishment of a specialized embryology laboratory in Kazakhstan for the production, evaluation, cryopreservation and transplantation of cattle embryos. It also includes training for Kazakhstani specialists with the involvement of international experts.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

Currently, six full-cycle red meat production projects are being implemented in Kazakhstan, while the country's first specialized livestock exchange is under construction in the country’s south.

The sides also agreed to cooperate in training Kazakhstani specialists to conduct livestock auctions in accordance with American standards of transparent pricing.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, dairy farming was identified as another promising area for bilateral cooperation.

Kazakhstan is steadily increasing its milk production and developing modern dairy infrastructure. More than 100 modern dairy farms have been built across the country in recent years, with the average cost of each project estimated at approximately nine million US dollars.

The country also plans to provide preferential loans for the construction of an additional 50 high-efficiency dairy farms equipped with digital technologies.

American companies have been invited to participate in supplying equipment for these facilities and establishing local equipment assembly operations in Kazakhstan, with the potential to serve markets across Central Asia.

Following the meetings, the sides agreed to turn the discussions into concrete investment and trade projects, drawing on Montana's expertise in beef cattle farming and Idaho's experience in industrial dairy production and processing.

To coordinate joint initiatives, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture will establish a permanent working platform involving government agencies, businesses and research organizations.

I am confident that combining Kazakhstan's resource potential with the technologies and expertise of our American partners will deliver mutually beneficial results, Berdalin said following the visit.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan imported 250 head of breeding cattle from Australia.