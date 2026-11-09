Kazakhstan imports 250 head of breeding cattle from Australia

As part of its efforts to improve livestock breeding, Kazakhstan has imported 250 Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle from Australia to strengthen the country's breeding stock.

The cattle arrived at Aliya Moldagulova International Airport in Aktobe, where they underwent the necessary veterinary checks and were placed under a 21-day quarantine in line with Kazakhstan's veterinary regulations.

“During the quarantine period, specialists assessed the animals' overall health, checked for signs of infectious diseases, and ensured that all veterinary documents met the required standards. Particular attention was given to compliance with veterinary and sanitary regulations,” the ministry said.

Once all required procedures are completed, the cattle will be transferred to the Amaner-IZI farm in Budarino village, Akzhaiyk district, West Kazakhstan region.

The new arrivals will help expand the farm's genetic breeding base and support further improvements in livestock breeding. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle are widely used in beef production for their high productivity and ability to adapt to different environmental conditions.

Livestock breeding remains a key priority of Kazakhstan's agricultural policy, with ongoing efforts focused on improving herd quality, increasing productivity, strengthening domestic breeding resources, and boosting the production of competitive livestock products.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's exports of processed agricultural products had reached $3.04 billion in the first eight months of 2026, up 35.1% year-on-year.