Kazakhstan to set up forest biological pest control lab

The initiative also provides for improving forest monitoring systems, introducing modern biological protection methods and testing technologies for the safe disposal of damaged timber. These measures are expected to reduce the use of chemical pesticides and strengthen the resilience of forest ecosystems.

Representatives of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee under Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources took part in the session. Discussions focused on sustainable forest management, investment attraction, the introduction of advanced technologies and expanding international cooperation.

During the meeting, Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of cooperation with UNIDBT Plus on implementing carbon projects in the country. Practical implementation is scheduled to begin in 2027. The partnership is expected to attract additional investment in the forestry sector, expand forested areas and increase greenhouse gas absorption.

Participants also discussed preparing a joint grant application involving Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The proposed project aims to establish protective forest plantations and promote agroforestry as part of broader efforts to combat desertification, prevent land degradation and improve the resilience of agricultural areas to climate change.

In addition, the participants agreed to hold a special session of the AFoCO Assembly in Kazakhstan in spring 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported AFoCO approved a $1.08mln project to strengthen forest restoration and fire resilience in Mongolia.