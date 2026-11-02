AFoCO approves $1.08mln project to strengthen forest restoration and fire resilience in Mongolia

The project, titled “Establishment of a Climate-Resilient Forest Restoration and Fire Resilience Hub with Carbon Market Readiness in Mongolia,” was approved during the 15th Session of the AFoCO Assembly held in Seoul, South Korea.

The initiative will focus on rehabilitating degraded and fire-damaged forests, establishing tree nurseries and a dedicated training center, and enhancing the country's capacity to prevent and respond to forest fires. It will also support the development of systems for forest carbon accounting and monitoring.

The project is expected to contribute to Mongolia's national “Billion Trees” movement by connecting large-scale tree-planting efforts with long-term forest restoration, sustainable management and protection initiatives.

A Mongolian delegation led by the director general of the National Forest Agency attended the Assembly, where it presented the country's forestry priorities and potential areas for international cooperation. The delegation also expressed its support for the implementation of the newly approved project.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a wildfire scorched more than 500,000 hectares in eastern Mongolia.