Kazakhstan to send its first trade and economic mission to the Netherlands

Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev met with Ambassador of the Netherlands to Kazakhstan Nico Schermers to discuss preparations for the first trade and economic mission of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands this June.

The sides noted the upcoming mission will become an important step in widening business ties between the two nations.

Photo credit: Trade Ministry

Besides, they debated plans for holding a business summit involving businesses of the two countries, the current state and prospects for expanding trade and economic partnership, investment cooperation, logistics, agro-industrial complex and digital economy.

Opening the meeting, Arman Shakkaliyev emphasized that the Netherlands remains one of Kazakhstan’s key and most reliable partners in Europe. He noted that bilateral relations show steady growth in both trade and investment.

He noted that bilateral relations show steady growth in both trade and investment.

In 2025, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands reached 6.3 billion US dollars, an increase of more than 11%.

Kazakhstan’s exports to the Netherlands exceeded 5.9 billion US dollars.

Special attention during the talks was given to practical expansion of cooperation. The Kazakh side highlighted strong potential in agrotechnologies, agricultural processing, modern logistics routes between Asia and Europe, promotion of Kazakh products in the European market.

Earlier, Kazakhstan sent trade mission to Mongolia, the first in seven years.